Houston-based Los Cucos Mexican Cafe has opened for business in the former Heitmiller Steakhouse building in Legends Crossing, Interstate 35 and West Loop 340.
Los Cucos has grown to more than 20 locations, serving traditional Tex-Mex fare and its own specialty dishes that include taquitos, brisket flautas and tacos plazeros. On a visit Thursday, the chicken Florentino proved tasty, as did the chicken fajitas, a crunchy beef taco, queso and warm salsa for dipping.
Several TV sets were tuned to sporting events, the Spanish music and architectural flourishes created just the right mood, and the wait staff and management were generous with their hospitality. Nice experience.