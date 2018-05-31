Nothing like having to keep quiet on an anniversary and a 20th anniversary at that: Texas singer-songwriter Wade Bowen is on vocal rest for the next few weeks after undergoing surgery Thursday on his vocal chords.
Bowen's Facebook page reports that the surgery to repair bleeding vocal chords was a success, but he'll be on doctor's orders for vocal rest at this Sunday's Bowen MusicFest at McLane Stadium's Touchdown Alley. He's also cancelled performances scheduled for next weekend at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth and at Southern Junction in Royce City.
The show in Waco will go on as everyone else is cleared to sing, shout, play and generally carry on. Sunday's MusicFest lineup includes REO Speedwagon, Midland, Ray Wylie Hubbard and Jason Eady — all of whom are playing full band sets — and jam appearances by Joe Nichols, Suzy Bogguss, Josh Abbott, Aaron Watson, Kevin Fowler, Randy Rogers and Cody Canada.