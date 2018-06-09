It's been a busy week so apologies for a post that should have come several days earlier. This year's Bowen MusicFest marked its 20th year by moving to a new location, Touchdown Alley, and with yet another solid music lineup headed by veteran rock band REO Speedwagon.
Festival founder and Waco native Wade Bowen didn't have much to say about the event in the days immediately before and after, but that was because a doctor told him not to: The Texas musician had vocal chord surgery four days before the festival and is presently on vocal rest while his voice heals.
Possible vocal chord damage is a terrifying thing for a singer as it can be career-ending and irreversible. Bowen quietly soldiered through the stress, aided by MusicFest and Bowen Family Foundation staff plus that stageful of musical friends who come out each year to support him and the MusicFest. Bowen's son Bruce even got into the act, leading off the festival's jam session in place of his father.
Judging from the early numbers from the MusicFest publicists, the anniversary was a success: some 7,500 fans in attendance, topping the usual turnout of 5,000 to 6,000 fans, and some $600,000 raised for the foundation and the pro-family charities it benefits. This year's designated charities are the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and Prosper Waco's early childhood education program Inspiracion at Alta Vista Elementary School.