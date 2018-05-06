Sometimes it takes a touch of grounding in the real world — flesh-and-blood people, shared real experiences — to remind me of the personal qualities that make a difference in this world and not the ones that drive people to the top of politics or the celebrity world.
The deaths of three people over the last two months — Barbara Bush, Joani Livingston, Bill Hillis — have brought home what a valuable commodity personal decency is, a quality that once was the default in our public discourse but one seemingly with few defenders in positions of power.
I once contemplated making a GIF of attorney Joseph Welch's celebrated rebuttal to demagogue Senator Joseph McCarthy, during the 1954 televised Army-McCarthy hearings to find Communists in the Army.
It's attributed, maybe wrongly, as a turning point in the public and political perception of McCarthy, whose years-long crusade against Communists in government ruined American lives and careers far more than any damage done to Soviet espionage. Until Welch's outburst, few challenged the powerful McCarthy.
"Until this moment, Senator, I think I never really gauged your cruelty or your recklessness . . . " the attorney told McCarthy. "Have you no sense of decency, sir, at long last? Have you left no sense of decency?"
I opted not to do the GIF because I'd have used it so much over the last year or so that it would have lost any power.
The three mentioned earlier, though, were the real thing where decency — a respect and concern for others, plus a personal integrity — was concerned.
Of the three, I knew Bush only through the persona she projected through her public life, a remarkable public life with years as First Lady and years more as mother of another president.
She was her own person, not a placeholder as the woman in the lives of the powerful men around her, and spoke her mind when she felt a word was needed. She defended those she loved, but she was not a woman given to personal attacks and insults.
Media coverage of the memorial service after her death offered several striking images. The ex-president pushing the wheelchair of another ex-president, son George W. helping father George H.W. The much-discussed photo of former presidents and first ladies with the current First Lady Melania Trump. The Secret Service men standing watch over Ms. Bush's casket, just as they had provided protection of her while she was alive.
All showed a personal decency, something unfortunately lacking in a lot of the social media chatter that those images prompted, chatter that seemed dominated by comments on how much taxpayers were paying for those Secret Servicemen or comments on how happy Melania looked away from her husband. Few, I noted, said anything about the man in that picture who had just lost his wife of 73 years.
I met Waco director and producer Joani Livingston during her days at KWBU-TV, when Waco had a public television station, and found her unfailingly helpful and positive to those around her, then and now. I had praised her work on a special about the collective efforts to improve community life in the 76708 zip code and she was quick to thank me when thanks really weren't needed.
In the days after her unexpected death at her home in April, I heard many such stories of those who had worked with her on video projects, community efforts or other things. She was a loving, decent person and it made a difference in the lives of those around her.
Tellingly, when it came to paying for her funeral, friends and acquaintances chipped in to help Joani's family cover those costs, raising more than was originally asked.
It was the decent thing to do for someone who thought the best of so many people.
This last week, a memorial service was held for Bill Hillis, who died two weeks ago. Bill was the one I knew the best of the three, thanks to many years together at our church, Seventh & James Baptist Church. Bill wore many hats in his long life — a medical researcher whose work took him and his family to the Congo, Denmark and India; a college professor at Johns Hopkins University, then Baylor University for many years; an active Southern Baptist, then member of the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship; a revered and respected Baylor adminstrator; husband to his equally wonderful wife Argye, who died last year; father to their three children.
Bill had a keen intellect, a love for science and a broad sense of the world, yet many knew him best for his compassion for others, a wisdom shaped by his willingness to listen and a deep humility. He was decency personified, but not limited by it.
I will miss these people, but rather than despair at the erosion of decency in our public arenas, I take heart in the other decent people in their circle of friends and acquaintances. It's a quality that's not dead, just not championed or celebrated as it may need to be in these days of ascending selfishness, love for entertainment and the ongoing battle to be the loudest voice in the room.
Have you no decency?
These people did. May their tribe increase.