The college reunion party scheduled for this Friday night outside Armstrong Browning Library on the Baylor University campus isn't a real reunion, but a scene from the latest film by Baylor University Chris Hansen and Brian Elliott.
Writer-director Hansen, chairman of Baylor's Film and Digital Media Department, and Elliott, co-producer (with Daniel Lee Beard) and FDM faculty member, are heading work this week on Hansen's film "Seven Short Films About Our Marriage."
Their last film, "Blur Circle," won favorable reviews in New York and Los Angeles as well as a respectable number of film festival honors, including the People's Choice award at the first Deep In The Heart Film Festival at the Waco Hippodrome.
"Seven Short Films About Our Marriage" stars Chynna Walker and Drez Ryan as the title's couple Madison and Noah. At last count, the Waco filmmakers had enough extras for tonight's dinner party scene, but those with a strong itch to be a movie extra can check with associate producer Rachel Jobin (rachel_jobin@baylor.edu), before noon Friday to see if any more are needed for the four-hour shoot. They're looking for people in their late 20s to early 60s; dress is semi-casual (no T-shirts or jeans, collared shirts for men)
"Blur Circle," incidentally, was one of two indie films with Waco connections that may be appearing in China in the years ahead. It and feature film "Color Me You" with Waco actress Kaley Caperton were part of a film rights package recently sold at the Cannes Film Market to a Chinese distributor. It's likely that they'll be seen not in a theater, but as streaming video, but still - China. Both films, by the way, can be rented online.