The professional recognition of your peers always helps, so for many of the winners at last week's Music Association of Central Texas annual awards ceremony, thanks and gratitude came with their Groovy Awards.
As an extension of that recognition, here are this year's winners. In the cause of brevity, I've dropped "Of The Year" in several cases and grouped some awards.
Solo/Duo Act — Jonna Mae and Dana Spigener
Vocalists — Jonna Mae (Female), Nick Sterling (Male)
Entertainer of the Year — Rick Bell
Horizon Award (new artist) — Isis Lee
Bands of the Year — 35 South (country), Another Band Of Gypsies (rock), Trammell Kelly and Pat McKee (jazz group), The Crenshaws (Christian), Dirty Crawfish (rhythm-and-blues/blues), North Of Navasota (heavy metal)
Instrumentalists — T.J. Bell (guitar), Tony Calhoun (bass), Justin Cogneato (drums).
Songwriter (tie) — Eddy Smiley ("Victoria Rose") and Nick Sterling ("Clear The Path")
Video — Eddy Smiley ("Victoria Rose")
Sound Engineer — Chance Hendrix
Music photographer — Duwayne Souther
Live Music Venues — The Backyard, Lakeside Tavern, Papa Joe's, O'Briens, Twisted Wrench
Musicians' Friends — Cody Newman (Lakeside Sunday Jam), Dave Trueblood (Twisted Wrench's Open Mic), Larry Hernandez (LHS Fretworks), Isaac Martinez (In The Shack)
President's Award — Carolyn and James Hurst
Spirit Award — Joanna Duncan
Hall of Recognition — Alice Sulak, Jimmy Jones, Joe Silva
MACT members chose most of the award winners. Public voting determined the Live Music Venues, with professional songwriters and videographers choosing Songwriter of the Year and Video of the Year, respectively. The MACT board selected the Horizon Award winner and MACT founder Johnnie Bradshaw recommended the President's Award winner.