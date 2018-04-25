When Texas country singer-songwriter (and Waco native) Wade Bowen announced names and a new location for this year's 20th anniversary edition back in March, he mentioned more would be coming as contracts got approved and finalized.
The first round of names was impressive enough with REO Speedwagon and Midland (a recent winner at the Academy of Country Music awards) making their festival debut for starters, while familiar faces Randy Rogers, Aaron Watson, Josh Abbott and Joe Nichols were coming back.
A second round of names dropped this week, so you can add Jason Eady and Ray Wylie Hubbard to the full-band lineup and Kevin Fowler and Suzy Bogguss to the Wade Bowen & Friends Jam that traditionally closes the festival, if you're keeping score at home.
This year's festival, held June 3, moves from Indian Spring Park to McLane Stadium's Touchdown Alley to get some elbow room. Last year's MusicFest drew approximately 5,000 fans.
Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 day of show, with advance tickets available at Prekindle.com, Cavender’s, George’s Bar (both locations) and the Backyard.