The Deep in the Heart Film Festival continues its second year run Friday with two sets of screenings, one in the Waco Hippodrome and the second in nearby Cultivate 7twelve.
I haven't yet checked out the latter, but scrolling through the list of short and feature films on the festival's schedule, I'm struck again by how story-telling dominates the entries.
With special effects-driven, high-production movies filling much of our multiplex screens, the shorter films at the Deep In The Heart Film Festival show the variety of stories that can be told through film.
One of the takeaways from viewing one or more of the festival's film blocks is a realization how a good director can tell a full story in a matter of 20 minutes or less.
There's also the realization that a good director and his or her team can compensate for low budgets through writing, shot framing and editing. More truths: Good acting always helps and isn't limited to those with Hollywood credits on their resumes, plus it doesn't always take violence or weapons to resolve conflict, even though that's what often sells tickets.
Those interested in upcoming entries with Waco or Baylor connections might want to check out Friday night's feature "Amanda & Jack Go Glamping," a comedy by Baylor graduate Brandon Dickerson, who directed the Waco-filmed indie movie "Sironia" several years ago.
Dickerson returned to the Hippodrome in 2016 for his documentary "A Single Frame" and in 2017 for the drama "Victor.""Amanda & Jack Go Glamping" screens at 8 p.m. Friday.
Texas photographer Greg Davis, a 1992 Baylor grad, is represented by his short film "Cloth Paper Dreams," shot during his 2013 visit to the Hindu festival Kumbh Mela, and shown in Waco in 2016 in conjunction with the Art Center of Waco's exhibition of his photography show "India's Kumbh Mela." "Cloth Paper Dreams" screens during the "You and Me" film block at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Cultivate 7twelve.
(It's not a local connection, but I recommend the German short "The Peculiar Abilities of Mr. Mahler" in Friday's "Lies" film block at 1:30 p.m. Friday - a short set in 1987 East Germany with hints of paranormal that turns unexpectedly into the political.)
Last year's popular Family Friendly Film block returns at 10 a.m. Saturday and there's an encore block at 2 p.m. Sunday where some of the top shorts seen during the festival get one last screening.