For Waco country music and “Dukes of Hazzard” and “Smallville" fans, a celebrity sighting (and, for radio, sounding): Actor and singer John Schneider was in town Friday to promote his new single, “Fish.”
Not that the public could meet him. I had been approached if I wanted to do an interview, so I asked if there was a show or public appearance planned so readers could see him in person.
Nope — apparently he’s so accommodating with meeting fans, taking selfies and signing autographs that he couldn’t fit a public appearance in his schedule. Send me an action photo from his Standard Hat Works fitting and I'll see what I can do, I replied.
He did meet with Zack Owen in WACO 100’s studio, was fitted for a cowboy hat at Standard Hat Works, then chatted there with Jim Alvarado of Troubadour Country Radio and KWTX-TV’s Julie Hays.
Schneider has four country No. 1 singles to his credit in addition to his television acting (best known as Bo Duke in “Dukes of Hazzard” and Jonathan Kent in “Smallville”) and he’s still a busy man these days.
He's presently in “Tyler Perry’s The Haves and The Have Nots” (as Judge Jim Cryer) on the OWN cable channel and has a remarkable recording project he's releasing: the 52-song "Odyssey" in which he asked some of Nashville’s top songwriters for the best song they never got cut. Among those responding: Mac Davis, Paul Overstreet, Chuck Cannon, Bill Anderson and Bobby Tomberlin.
So, in lieu of a public appearance, here’s a photo from his Waco visit and news of a new song.