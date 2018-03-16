In case you missed it, Ted Nugent spoke Thursday to McLennan County Republican Club members about gun rights.
Club President Wesley Lloyd started the event with a few remarks, including a suggestion that reporters at the event cover another local issue.
"Media, if you haven't been here before, let me tell you something. I always start with jokes. It's just me, OK. Don't hold it against the club. Often they are in poor taste. Sometimes they offend certain groups of people. We do have things happen here that do get covered but the jokes are never covered, so don't start now," Lloyd said, prompting laughter from the audience.
"I'll give y'all an update too on something y'all may want to cover: County commissioner Lester Gibson still MIA."
Lloyd then pulled up one of my recent articles on the projector, where he pointed out Gibson has missed the last 16, now 19, commissioners court meetings.
"So, cover that instead of my jokes," Lloyd said, before passing the microphone to State Rep. Charles “Doc” Anderson.
The whole video is 6 minutes and 33 seconds, and his comments about Gibson start at 1:19.
Ted Nugent speaks about protecting gun rights in #Waco https://t.co/VT3V6fQIj8— Shelly Conlon (@ShellyWacoTrib) March 15, 2018
Waco Tribune-Herald reporter Shelly Conlon captured portions of the event on her Twitter feed.
There were other media outlets there besides the paper, but just in case, here are a few of the articles I have done on the topic he mentioned.
Gibson is the only Democrat on the commissioners court and after almost 30 years in office, he is not seeking re-election. His term ends Dec. 31.
Mart leaders say Gibson's inaction slows progress on road, water project
Gibson's attendance record clouds talk on Precinct 2 issues
Commissioner Gibson's absences have only continued
Commissioner Gibson's attendance record lacking in recent months
Mart leader sends letter to council on Gibson concerns
Constituents back Gibson after claims of memory problems
Mart leader questions Commissioner Gibson's capacity to do job