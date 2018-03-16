In case you missed it, Ted Nugent spoke Thursday to McLennan County Republican Club members about gun rights.

Club President Wesley Lloyd started the event with a few remarks, including a suggestion that reporters at the event cover another local issue.

"Media, if you haven't been here before, let me tell you something. I always start with jokes. It's just me, OK. Don't hold it against the club. Often they are in poor taste. Sometimes they offend certain groups of people. We do have things happen here that do get covered but the jokes are never covered, so don't start now," Lloyd said, prompting laughter from the audience.

"I'll give y'all an update too on something y'all may want to cover: County commissioner Lester Gibson still MIA."

Lloyd then pulled up one of my recent articles on the projector, where he pointed out Gibson has missed the last 16, now 19, commissioners court meetings.

"So, cover that instead of my jokes," Lloyd said, before passing the microphone to State Rep. Charles “Doc” Anderson.

The whole video is 6 minutes and 33 seconds, and his comments about Gibson start at 1:19.

Waco Tribune-Herald reporter Shelly Conlon captured portions of the event on her Twitter feed.

There were other media outlets there besides the paper, but just in case, here are a few of the articles I have done on the topic he mentioned.

Gibson is the only Democrat on the commissioners court and after almost 30 years in office, he is not seeking re-election. His term ends Dec. 31.

Tags

Cassie L. Smith has covered county government for the Tribune-Herald since June 2014. She previously worked as a reporter for the Beaumont Enterprise and The Eagle in Bryan-College Station. Smith graduated from the University of Texas at Arlington.