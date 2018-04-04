The Hewitt City Council learned this week about a fashion trend: semi-permanent cosmetics.
The topic arose as City Manager Adam Miles wanted to give council members a heads up that an agenda item may come before members in the following weeks. Miles said a Hewitt beauty shop asked the city to review if the store could offer the services to its customers.
Miles said he wanted the council to understand the business is not wanting to open a tattoo shop. Tattoo parlors to date have not been permitted within the city of Hewitt, he said.
“We’re just trying to make sure it’s clear it’s not a tattoo," Miles said. “It’s a weird item.”
The particular business wants to offer "microblading," a form of cosmetic application where licensed personnel apply micro-injections of pigment to the dermal layer of the skin. The process is regulated under the Texas Department of State Health Services and is known as Intradermal Cosmetics.
Intradermal cosmetic studios are becoming more common throughout the state as permanent makeup is generally applied to the eyebrows, eyelids and lips, according to city documents. Some studios use traditional tattoo equipment, while others use devices that work on the same principle, but are smaller and look like pens.
The Hewitt planning and zoning commission will review the new use and associated regulations for the city's code of ordinances at an upcoming meeting. The recommendation will then go before the city council.