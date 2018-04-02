The unbanked who pay fees for simply cashing checks may find an ally in Bank On, a program launched Monday by Prosper Waco.
At least six banks will participate in the program. Their representatives and those of charitable and non-profit organizations attended the Bank On kickoff at the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce headquarters.
The local Bank On initiative will take its cue from a national organization, Cities for Financial Empowerment, which has adopted guidelines for participation. Paige Diner, an associate with CFE, said Monday about 55 organizations around the country have joined the cause.
By offering accounts that meet most or all Bank On standards, “banks can not only attract more customers but also provide low-income individuals the tools necessary to avoid high-cost or ‘predatory’ financial products such as check cashing and payday loans,” CFE said in a news release.
The promotional material suggested those interested visit one of eight banks to find out more about opening a Bank On account, those being BBVA Compass, Extraco Banks, Independent Bank, Wells Fargo, American Bank, Central National Bank, Community Bank & Trust and The First National Bank of Central Texas, all of which have interest in participating.
No-, low-cost options
Waco City Councilman John Kinnaird, an executive in the trust department of Community Bank & Trust and a volunteer with Prosper Waco, said most local banks already offer no- or low-cost accounts. Those wanting to take part in Bank On now are pursuing certification, Kinnaird said.
Participants will provide an array of services that may vary slightly from bank to bank, thought they all must meet CFE guidelines. These include free online bill paying, online banking and paper statements; low-to-no-fee accounts; overdraft protection; and literacy classes provided at no charge.
Promotional material says participants in Bank On will accept Matricula cards, which are ID cards issued by the Government of Mexico, though some banks may require a secondary form of identification that could include a Passport or a bill-payment receipt, according to www.bankon.waco.com.
Certified institutions
Four banks certified to open Bank On accounts, or which have applied for certification, include BBVA Compass, Extraco Banks, Independent Bank and Wells Fargo. Four others that offer no- or low-cost accounts include American Bank, Central National Bank, Community Bank & Trust and the First National Bank of Central Texas, said Libby Cain, a senior vice president who oversees marketing for Extraco Banks, who spoke at Monday’s launch.
“We’re not focusing on any particular income group,” said Cain. “Participants may be students, who are part of our target segment, or the under-served who have no account at all, or just one account so they can cash checks. What we want is for people to get more involved with a local bank, to develop a relationship that will grow as their financial needs grow. We would prefer they not have to rely on payday loans or cash stores.”
$25 to open account
She said her bank, Extraco, as well as Independent Bank, BBVA Compass and Wells Fargo, tweaked existing accounts to get certified by Cities for Financial Empowerment. She said each requires a $25 minimum to open an account.
Kinnaird said Prosper Waco hopes to use data from Bank On to track bank use locally and gauge the popularity of the program and whether those who open accounts actually use them. He said the data also could provide insight into the most popular accounts being opened at local financial institutions.
Grant to get started
He said CFE provided Prosper Waco with a $10,000 grant to get started.
Prosper Waco pursues programs that improve quality of life in three areas: education, health and financial security. Prosper Waco executive director Matthew Polk said Bank On fits nicely into its plan of action.
“Access to banking and mainstream financial services is critical. It is no magic bullet, but it is part of the solution,” he said during a presentation.
Roy Nash, president and CEO of NeighborWorks Waco, said Bank On impresses him, and he will share news of its launch with clients.
“We would love to have as many financial institutions take part as possible, both banks and credit unions,” Kinnaird said in an interview.