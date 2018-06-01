McLennan County Sheriff's Office deputies raided the Vegas Buffet restaurant Friday in what investigators described as a labor trafficking case involving undocumented Central American and Chinese workers.
About a dozen deputies, assisted by personnel from six other law enforcement agencies, entered the restaurant at 505 N. Valley Mills around 10 a.m. Sheriff Parnell McNamara said a man and woman who operated the business were arrested on labor trafficking charges. As of late Friday morning, 19 people remained inside, some talking to translators from Unbound Waco, an anti-trafficking nonprofit.
Meanwhile, deputies were posted outside to turn away would-be diners as the lunch hour approached.
Search warrants indicate that investigators found evidence that the restaurant was hiring workers from a trafficking operation. A female restaurant worker from Central America complained to authorities that the workers were made to work 13 hours a day, six days a week, earning about $2,000 per month, a pay rate below minimum wage.
She said workers were threatened with deportation if they did not pay the trafficker the fee for transporting them illegally into the U.S., according to affidavits.
The woman told authorities that she paid $2,500 to be brought to the United States, but that was a discounted rate because she was a relative of the traffickers. Other workers owed $15,000 if they were from Central America or $80,000 if they were from China, according to the affidavit. She said she complained to the Texas Workforce Center after the restaurant owner fired her and withheld her pay.
The woman told authorities she lived at a Waco apartment with seven Guatemalan men, a white van would pick up the group and take them to the Vegas Chinese Buffet. The apartment was provided by her boss Zhi Lin, 31, and his wife, who live in a house in China Spring, according to the affidavit.
"Victim 1 stated that one of the individuals she lives and works with is a 16-year-old male, who is an unaccompanied minor," the warrant affidavit states. "She further stated that she and all of the others are illegal in the United States and that she was smuggled through the desert before going to Houston."
Meanwhile, another group of eight Chinese workers lived with Zhi Lin at a house in China Spring and were driven daily to work the floor of the restaurant, according to the affidavit.
