Texas Health and Human Services Commission leader Charles Smith is stepping down at the end of May, the agency confirmed Thursday.
Smith, executive commissioner for the health agency, said he would retire after weeks of intense scrutiny over how the commission handles contracts. He is considered a longtime ally of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who picked him to lead the state’s Health and Human Services Commission in 2016. He worked for the governor previously in the attorney general’s office, when Abbott was the state’s top attorney.
In a news release, Smith said that his role as executive commissioner “is a job I have loved, and I know together we have made a difference for Texans.”
“I will always be a friend to the agency, and the work of the HHS system will carry on,” Smith said. “The agency has a big heart and strong leadership. We will be sure our employees and the people of Texas have what they need to continue to shine.”
Soon after Smith announced his retirement plans, Abbott announced that former state Sen. Tommy Williams, a Republican from The Woodlands, would take over on June 1 as the interim executive commissioner.
As head of the Health and Human Services Commission, Smith has overseen an agency with 60,000 employees and an $80 billion biennial budget despite having no background in health care. During his tenure, the agency has launched the Healthy Texas Women program, overseen assistance for Hurricane Harvey victims, ensured young patients under the Children’s Health Insurance Plan would have coverage if Congress didn’t renew funding and merged with two other state agencies.
On Thursday, Abbott praised Smith’s “remarkable record” as a public servant for over 30 years.