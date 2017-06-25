Two years after the Supreme Court ruled that same-sex couples have a constitutional right to marry, they still can’t get a courthouse wedding in Waco.
No record book was safe from their destruction.
The Senate health care bill is a blatantly cynical and political plan to reward the rich, screw the poor and give Republicans the chance to claim they protected the middle class — or at least those in the middle class who aren’t too sick.
The other morning I did one of the Meals & Wheels delivery runs as a substitute for one of the regulars at our church. The 13 homes included people from Caucasian, African-American and Hispanic backgrounds, the three major population components of Waco. Several people used wheelchairs, bringing to mind the people with disabilities and their families with whom I have worked a large part of my career.
Jim Henson, Joshua Blank, Texas Perspectives: Texas cities replace Obama as new bogeyman for state Republicans
Austin seems to have a time-honored role as a target for the ire of state legislators, but our capital city was hardly alone in a legislative session that saw the clearest and most persistent articulation yet of a sustained attack on the autonomy of local governments. Several Texas cities have been involved in a large number of these skirmishes: sanctuary cities, plastic-bag bans, transgender bathroom policies and ridesharing ordinances, to name a few.